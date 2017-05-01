The Easter egg puzzles that are hidin...

The Easter egg puzzles that are hiding inside video games

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: New Scientist

Brad Hill knew what the jumbled letters represented, but he had no idea where they would lead. A handful of players had started finding strange things in Trials HD , a game released in 2009 by Finnish studio RedLynx in which you drive stunt bikes over outlandish obstacle courses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Scientist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16) Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,100 • Total comments across all topics: 280,742,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC