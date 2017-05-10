"The Aalto Natives" by Nathaniel Mell...

"The Aalto Natives" by Nathaniel Mellors and Erkka Nissinen on view at the Pavilion of Finland

The Pavilion of Finland presents The Aalto Natives, a collaboration between artists Nathaniel Mellors and Erkka Nissinen at the 57th International Art Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia. Individually known for their irreverent and often comedic story-driven work, Mellors and Nissinen focus on various cliches surrounding Finnish history and national identity for The Aalto Natives.

Chicago, IL

