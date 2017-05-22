Ten reasons marriage is good for your...

Ten reasons marriage is good for your health

Married people of both genders are up to 66 per cent less likely to have a heart attack. Photo / 123rf According to the Daily Mail , US researchers followed 1,700 people over 20 years and found that a happy marriage led to improved overall health, specifically making spouses more likely to participate in healthy activities, sleep better and less likely to drink and miss doctor's appointments.

