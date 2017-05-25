Tax reforms must be evident-based - Economist

An economist at the University of Ghana has proposed that tax reforms should be based on evident-based models, which are able to predict how much the country will benefit from them. Professor Robert Darko Osei of the Institute statistical, Social and Economic Research argued that though the recently announced tax reliefs are geared towards the growth of the private sector, it was important for stakeholders to know how much each of the reforms represent on government revenues to inform policy making and discourse.

