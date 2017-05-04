Study suggests omega-3 in mothers' diets may lower children's risk of type 1 diabetes

New research published in Diabetologia suggests that omega 3 polyunsaturated fatty acids , derived primarily from fish in maternal diet during pregnancy or lactation, may help protect infants at high risk of type 1 diabetes from developing the disease. If confirmed, this could mean that increasing the intake of fish-derived fatty acids and the duration of breastfeeding may have beneficial effects by reducing the autoimmune responses that lead to T1D.

