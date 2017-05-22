Study shows population-based incidenc...

Study shows population-based incidences, outcomes for refractory and...

Medical News

Three in four patients with refractory status epilepticus treated in an intensive care unit are still alive a year later, and half of them have recovered to baseline function, according to a new study from the University of Eastern Finland. The study was the first to show the population-based incidences for refractory and super-refractory status epilepticus and to evaluate the long-term outcome.

Chicago, IL

