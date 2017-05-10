Speaking foreign languages may cause ...

Speaking foreign languages may cause vocal fatigue, disorders10 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: India.com

London, May 14 Speaking in a foreign language may cause to vocal fatigue, that can lead to voice disorders, scientists say. Researchers from University of Tampere in Finland asked 20 Finnish and 23 English speakers to read a text in their native language and then in other foreign language.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... May 9 Solarman 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16) Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,436 • Total comments across all topics: 281,030,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC