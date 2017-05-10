Speaking foreign languages may cause vocal fatigue, disorders10 min ago
London, May 14 Speaking in a foreign language may cause to vocal fatigue, that can lead to voice disorders, scientists say. Researchers from University of Tampere in Finland asked 20 Finnish and 23 English speakers to read a text in their native language and then in other foreign language.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Power plants could cut a third of their emissio...
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC