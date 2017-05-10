Smart city mayor: Digitalisation cont...

Smart city mayor: Digitalisation contributes to equality

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: EurActiv.com

When Nokia lost the smartphone race against Apple, its key R&D centre in Oulu, a high-tech city of 250,000 in northern Finland, weathered mass layoffs. Nokia has since rebounded and returned jobs to the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... Tue Solarman 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16) Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,273 • Total comments across all topics: 280,950,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC