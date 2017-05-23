Sleep disturbances, long and short du...

Sleep disturbances, long and short duration of sleep may increase risk of dementia and lung cancer

8 hrs ago

Difficulties in initiating or maintaining sleep at middle-age are associated with an increased risk of dementia, according to a new study from the University of Eastern Finland. The 20-year follow-up study was conducted among 2,682 men participating the Kuopio Ischaemic Heart Disease Study.

