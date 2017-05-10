Sixt says DriveNow cooperation with B...

Sixt says DriveNow cooperation with BMW to open in Helsinki

May 11

May 11 DriveNow, the car sharing business operated by BMW and Sixt, is expanding to Helsinki after growing to 875,000 users, Sixt Chief Executive Erich Sixt said during a conference call on first-quarter results. "Finland will become our 12th location in Europe," Sixt said, adding that DriveNow was profitable in all the cities in which it operates.

Chicago, IL

