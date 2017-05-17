Shia LaBeouf Emerges From Isolation t...

Shia LaBeouf Emerges From Isolation to Dance at an Art Museum in Finland

After spending a cozy month embracing hygge - and by that we mean living alone in a cabin in Finland for an art project - Shia LaBeouf has finally rejoined the world in true Shia fashion: by energetically dancing in a museum. LaBeouf recently wrapped up his latest art project #ALONETOGETHER , which saw him isolated in Finland's Lapland region for a month.

