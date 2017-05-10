Science Has Just Discovered the Secre...

Science Has Just Discovered the Secret to Learning a New Language

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: MSN Living

When it comes to learning a new language, the old saying "practice makes perfect," actually has some merit. A new study that focused on how language is acquired in the brain, found that repetition is an important part of the language learning process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... Tue Solarman 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16) Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,902 • Total comments across all topics: 280,958,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC