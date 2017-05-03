Russia says Helsinki would be fitting...

Russia says Helsinki would be fitting venue for Putin-Trump meeting

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is seen during the joint press conference with his Finnish counterpart Timo Soini at Hotel Haikko Manor in Porvoo, Finland May 4, 2017. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is seen during the joint press conference with his Finnish counterpart Timo Soini at Hotel Haikko Manor in Porvoo, Finland May 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16) Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,445 • Total comments across all topics: 280,768,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC