Rovio Entertainment sets date for Angry Birds movie sequel
FILE PHOTO: Angry Birds characters Bomb, Chuck and Red are pictured during the premiere in Helsinki, Finland, May 11, 2016. Finnish mobile games and animation studio Rovio Entertainment has decided to proceed with its plans to produce a sequel to its Angry Birds movie, it said on Monday, aiming for release in September 2019.
