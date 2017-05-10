Romanian film review - Crossing borders: European Film Festival
The 21st edition of the European Film Festival has just ended in Bucharest and is hitting the road to IaETMi, Gura Humorului, TA rgu MureETM, and TimiETMoara. With a new artistic director and a more focused motto, stressing the artists' role in shaping public opinion and mirroring society, the line-up is as solid as expected, while the side events are dedicated to acutely relevant issues, such as human trafficking .
