Robert Helenius vs. Dereck Chisora Undercard Information

Henri Kekalainen and Timo Laine have been added to the undercard of the WBC Silver World Heavyweight title fight between Robert Helenius and Dereck Chisora on May 27 at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki. Having already agreed terms for a Finnish title fight later this year, Kekalainen and Laine will both face tough international opposition as part of a huge night of boxing action, which also features rising stars Tomi Honka and Matti Koota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.