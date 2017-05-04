Rallying: 'Flying Finn' Makinen dies aged 79
Finnish rally legend Timo Makinen, known for his hat-tricks of international victories, has died aged 79, local media said on Friday. Makinen, who was was nicknamed "The Flying Finn" of motor rallying among several other prominent Finnish athletes, won the Rac Rally three times in a row between 1973 and 1975, in a Ford Escort.
