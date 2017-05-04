Rallying: 'Flying Finn' Makinen dies ...

Rallying: 'Flying Finn' Makinen dies aged 79

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Finnish rally legend Timo Makinen, known for his hat-tricks of international victories, has died aged 79, local media said on Friday. Makinen, who was was nicknamed "The Flying Finn" of motor rallying among several other prominent Finnish athletes, won the Rac Rally three times in a row between 1973 and 1975, in a Ford Escort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16) Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,683 • Total comments across all topics: 280,793,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC