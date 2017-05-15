Premier League and UEFA chiefs meet to settle row over fixture clashes

Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore met UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin for the first time on Tuesday to discuss how to avoid fixture clashes between domestic games and European club competitions. Scheduling has become an increasingly fraught issue for the top national leagues, and Ceferin told reporters at last month's UEFA Congress in Helsinki he wanted to discuss it with Scudamore "very soon".

