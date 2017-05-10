Predators are real lowlifes

By deploying green clay caterpillars across six continents, researchers unmasked an important global pattern. Their study will be published in Science on May 19. Their discovery that predation is most intense near sea level in the tropics--in places like their study sites at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in Panama--provides a foundation for understanding biological processes from crop protection and carbon storage to the effects of climate change on biodiversity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.