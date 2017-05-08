Power plants could cut a third of the...

Power plants could cut a third of their emissions by using solar energy

13 hrs ago

Led by VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, the COMBO-CFB project has developed a new innovative concept to increase solar energy production in the energy system. According to this research, the concept can reduce fuel consumption and emissions stressing the climate by more than 33 per cent.

Chicago, IL

