Norwegian B738 at London on May 17th 2017, slat problem

A Norwegian Air International Boeing 737-800, registration EI-FJS performing flight D8-371 from London Gatwick,EN to Helsinki with 183 people on board, was climbing out of Gatwick's runway 26L when the crew stopped the climb at FL170 due to a problem with the slats. The aircraft entered a hold for 35 minutes, then prepared for the approach to runway 26L at a higher than normal speed.

