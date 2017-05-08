Nokia to help bring smart city servic...

Nokia to help bring smart city services to Finland

May 9

New Delhi , May 9 : Nokia on Tuesday announced its contribution to 'Smart Tampere', an initiative to introduce smart city services that will foster economic development and improve the daily lives of citizens in Tampere, Finland. Smart Tampere brings together local companies, non-governmental organisations , local government and citizens to explore how digital technologies can be implemented in areas such as smart mobility, e-health, smart lighting, smart energy, extended user experience and more.




