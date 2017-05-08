Nobel Prize winner to step down as ch...

Nobel Prize winner to step down as chair of peace group

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Nobel Peace Prize winner Martti Ahtisaari says he's stepping down as chairman of the peace organization he founded 17 years ago to help resolve global conflicts. Ahtisaari made the announcement Tuesday at a meeting of the Helsinki-based Crisis Management Initiative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... 3 hr Solarman 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16) Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,109 • Total comments across all topics: 280,902,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC