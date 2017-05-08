Nobel Prize winner to step down as chair of peace group
Nobel Peace Prize winner Martti Ahtisaari says he's stepping down as chairman of the peace organization he founded 17 years ago to help resolve global conflicts. Ahtisaari made the announcement Tuesday at a meeting of the Helsinki-based Crisis Management Initiative.
