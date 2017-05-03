Nico Delvaux appointed President and CEO of Metso Corporation
Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on May 3, 2017 at 8:30 EET Metso's Board of Directors has appointed Nico Delvaux President and CEO of Metso, effective at the beginning of November 2017 at the latest. Nico Delvaux is currently Senior Executive Vice President for Atlas Copco AB and Business Area President for Compressor Technique, with responsibility for the global compressed air business of the Atlas Copco Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC