Nico Delvaux appointed President and CEO of Metso Corporation

Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on May 3, 2017 at 8:30 EET Metso's Board of Directors has appointed Nico Delvaux President and CEO of Metso, effective at the beginning of November 2017 at the latest. Nico Delvaux is currently Senior Executive Vice President for Atlas Copco AB and Business Area President for Compressor Technique, with responsibility for the global compressed air business of the Atlas Copco Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.