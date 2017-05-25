Next Games' The Walking Dead: No Man'...

Next Games' The Walking Dead: No Man's Land wins prestigious LIMA International Licensing Award

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Digital Game Developer

Next Games is excited to announce that their best selling mobile game The Walking Dead: No Man's Land has won the prestigious LIMA International Licensing Award for Best Licensed Product in Digital Apps/Software/Video category. LIMA is the leading trade organization for the global licensing industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Game Developer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... May 9 Solarman 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,329 • Total comments across all topics: 281,297,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC