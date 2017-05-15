Navis, part of Cargotec, unveils broa...

Navis, part of Cargotec, unveils broader software strategy and underpins need for synchronizing the ocean supply chain for terminals and carriers CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 16 MAY 2017 AT NOON Navis, part of Cargotec, unveils broader software strategy and underpins need for synchronizing the ocean supply chain for terminals and carriers Navis, part of Cargotec's business area Kalmar, confirms a broader software strategy that will enable container terminals, carriers and their shipping partners to streamline their ocean supply chains and better collaborate together, transforming how goods are efficiently delivered. Cargotec will host Software Day for investors and analysts in Helsinki, Finland on June 1, 2017.

