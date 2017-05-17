MARIMEKKO HOLDS ITS ANNUAL PUBLIC FASHION SHOW IN HELSINKI'S ESPLANADI PARK ON 19 MAY - ACCOMPANIED BY THE COURAGEOUS ARTIST VESALA Marimekko will celebrate the beginning of the summer with its yearly fashion show in Helsinki's Esplanadi Park on Friday 19 May 2017. The event is free of charge and open to everyone.

