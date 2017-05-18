Marimekko Corporation: Managers' Transactions
Marimekko Corporation, Managers' Transactions, 18 May 2017 at 12.45 p.m. MARIMEKKO CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS Marimekko Corporation's Annual General Meeting held on 6 April 2017 resolved that approximately 40 percent of the annual remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors will be paid in Marimekko's shares acquired from the market. Pursuant to the resolution, shares have been acquired as follows: Marimekko is a Finnish design company renowned for its original prints and colours.
