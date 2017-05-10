Lose yourself in Arctic beauty at Fin...

Lose yourself in Arctic beauty at Finlands charming TreeHouse Hotel

Santa's home base in the Arctic Circle has a new, uniquely crafted hotel that'll let you watch the Northern Lights from the comfort of a cozy room. Studio Puisto designed the recently opened Arctic TreeHouse Hotel that comprises a series of elevated, treehouse-like rooms in Rovaniemi, Finland.

