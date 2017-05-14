Legacy of former president Koivisto seen as security policy asset in Finland
The principles held by Finland's former president Mauno Koivisto quickly emerged as one of the topics in the current security policy discussion, as the Nordic country mourned the death of Koivisto on Friday and Saturday. Koivisto passed away on Friday evening in a hospital in Helsinki at the age of 93. He was the president of Finland serving in office from 1982 to 1994.
