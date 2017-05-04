Kotipizza Group Oyj: S-Pankki Oy and ...

Kotipizza Group Oyj: S-Pankki Oy and Kotipizza Group Oyj's Market...

Pankki Oy has terminated the market making agreement with Kotipizza Group Oyj and will cease to deliver liquidity providing services to Kotipizza Group Oyj on 31 May 2017. The agreement between S-Pankki Oy and Kotipizza Group Oyj was signed on 3 July 2015 and came into force on 7 July 2015, which was also the first day of trading in the company's shares the main list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

Chicago, IL

