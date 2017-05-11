Kotipizza Group Oyj: Notice of the An...

Kotipizza Group Oyj: Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Kotipizza Group Oyj

Notice is given to the shareholders of Kotipizza Group Oyj that the Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday 17 May 2017 starting at 3:00 p.m. Finnish time at Scandic Park Helsinki. The address is Mannerheimintie 46, 00260 Helsinki.

