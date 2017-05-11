KONE's share capital increases through the subscription of shares...

A total of 514,278 new KONE class B shares have been subscribed for with 2013 option rights, 107,425 new KONE class B shares with 2014 option rights and 2,448 new KONE class B shares with 2015 option rights. The amount of subscribed KONE class B shares is 624,151 in total.

