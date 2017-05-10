Kemira Oyj considers issuance of new notes and announces voluntary tender offer of its outstanding notes maturing in May 2019 Kemira Oyj Stock Exchange Release May 10, 2017 at 10.00 am Kemira Oyj considers issuance of new notes and announces voluntary tender offer of its outstanding notes maturing in May 2019 NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA OR SUCH OTHER COUNTRIES OR OTHERWISE IN SUCH CIRCUMSTANCES IN WHICH THE OFFERING OF THE NEW NOTES , THE TENDER OFFER OR THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

