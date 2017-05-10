Kamux Oyj: The IPO of Kamux Corporation has been oversubscribed and the final subscription price is EUR 7.20 per share Not for publication, distribution or release, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa or Singapore or any other country where it would be against the law. The IPO of Kamux Corporation has been oversubscribed and the final subscription price is EUR 7.20 per share The Board of Directors of Kamux Corporation have today decided on the completion of the initial public offering of Kamux.

