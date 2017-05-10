Kamux Oyj: The IPO of Kamux Corporation has been oversubscribed and...
Kamux Oyj: The IPO of Kamux Corporation has been oversubscribed and the final subscription price is EUR 7.20 per share Not for publication, distribution or release, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa or Singapore or any other country where it would be against the law. The IPO of Kamux Corporation has been oversubscribed and the final subscription price is EUR 7.20 per share The Board of Directors of Kamux Corporation have today decided on the completion of the initial public offering of Kamux.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Power plants could cut a third of their emissio...
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC