Kamux Oyj: The IPO of Kamux Corporati...

Kamux Oyj: The IPO of Kamux Corporation has been oversubscribed and...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: PR-inside.com

Kamux Oyj: The IPO of Kamux Corporation has been oversubscribed and the final subscription price is EUR 7.20 per share Not for publication, distribution or release, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa or Singapore or any other country where it would be against the law. The IPO of Kamux Corporation has been oversubscribed and the final subscription price is EUR 7.20 per share The Board of Directors of Kamux Corporation have today decided on the completion of the initial public offering of Kamux.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... Tue Solarman 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16) Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,636 • Total comments across all topics: 280,944,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC