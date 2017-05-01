Housing Skills pilot project provides hands-on advice on housing problems
A pilot project tackling the challenges of urbanisation, everyday housing skills, and multiculturalism is offering support to housing investment company SATO's residents, ranging from how to enter into an electricity contract to how to clean their home. The joint project of SATO and Indcare, a company owned by EJY , aims to find new models for housing support.
