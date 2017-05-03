Heponiemi named WHL Rookie of the Year; Steenbergen named Most Sportsmanlike
Swift Current Broncos' import forward Aleksi Heponiemi was recognized Wednesday as the top rookie in the league this season. The 17-year-old forward was the recipient of the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as the WHL Rookie of the Year at the Western Hockey League Awards in Calgary today.
