Having adult heart risk factors in childhood tied to mental decline later
Teens and even children with heart risk factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol and smoking may face midlife declines in memory and learning that are akin to an extra six years of aging, according to a Finnish study. Heart risk factors are well known to affect cognitive skills in old age, but these results show that risk factors starting in childhood may affect thinking decades later, the study team writes in Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
