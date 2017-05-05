Gita Kadambi Proposed as Next General...

Gita Kadambi Proposed as Next General Director of Finnish National Opera and Ballet

The Board of the Finnish National Opera and Ballet has proposed Gita Kadambi to be appointed as the institution's new General Director. Kadambi's current position is the General Manager of the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra.

