Ghana-Finland forum set for May 31

A trade and cultural tour of Finland for Ghanaian captains of industry, service providers, and tourism practitioners will take place in Finland from next month. The Ghana-Finland tour, which is being organised by PEW Events, a Ghanaian events management company, will be held from 31 May to 2 June, 2017.

