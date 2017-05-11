Garek J. Druss Makes Video Art Out of...

Garek J. Druss Makes Video Art Out of Sonic Textures

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Stranger

A still from Immensity without Horizon , a video piece I wanted to sit with for as long as I could, letting its audiovisual textures wash over me. I'm sitting with visual and sound artist Garek J. Druss in his south Seattle studio while a video of a subtly shifting color field is projected onto a grid of folded paper rectangles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... Tue Solarman 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16) Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,493 • Total comments across all topics: 280,953,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC