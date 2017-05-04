Francesco Patera Stuns Edis Tatli, Wi...

Francesco Patera Stuns Edis Tatli, Wins EBU Title

The Gatorade Fight Night event in Turku, Finland, ended in an upset as Francesco Patera won the EBU lightweight title from Edis Tatli by a somewhat controversial split decision. It was an even fight with Patera being the more active of the two and Tatli scoring the harder shots.

