Former Finnish President Mauno Koivisto dies at 931 hour ago

Mauno Koivisto, Finland's last president during the Cold War who led the Nordic nation out of the shadow of its huge eastern neighbour, the Soviet Union, into the European Union, has died. He was 93. The Finnish president's office said Koivisto died Friday evening in a Helsinki hospital.

