First Trailer for Finnish Superhero Movie 'Rendel' Made by Jesse Haaja
"What the hell is Rendel?" The first official trailer has arrived online for a Finnish, futuristic superhero film titled Rendel , which is the name of the masked superhero character that it's about. Created by the film's director, Jesse Haaja, Rendel is a "faceless" superhero fighting against the VALA criminal organization in the "cold dystopia" of a fictionalized version of a Finnish city called Mikkeli.
