Finnish IPO's pick up after a drought

Finnish IPO's pick up after a drought

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

May 15 Eye surgery and optical retail company Silmaasema Oyj on Monday became the latest company to consider an IPO in Helsinki bourse, suggesting listings were picking up in the Finnish economy as it recovers from a decade-long stagnation. In 2008-2012, Helsinki stock exchange saw only eight companies listing their shares in its main list or the First North marketplace for growth companies - compared to 82 in neighbouring Sweden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... May 9 Solarman 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16) Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,318 • Total comments across all topics: 281,053,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC