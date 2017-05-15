Finnish IPO's pick up after a drought

May 15 Eye surgery and optical retail company Silmaasema Oyj on Monday became the latest company to consider an IPO in Helsinki bourse, suggesting listings were picking up in the Finnish economy as it recovers from a decade-long stagnation. In 2008-2012, Helsinki stock exchange saw only eight companies listing their shares in its main list or the First North marketplace for growth companies - compared to 82 in neighbouring Sweden.

