Finnish court releases Iraqi twins in IS-related killings
A Finnish court has thrown out charges against Iraqi twin brothers of taking part in Islamic State-related killings of at least 11 unarmed soldiers. The court in Tampere, southern Finland, said the evidence against them was too weak.
