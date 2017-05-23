Finnish court releases Iraqi twins in...

Finnish court releases Iraqi twins in IS-related killings

A Finnish court has thrown out charges against Iraqi twin brothers of taking part in Islamic State-related killings of at least 11 unarmed soldiers. The court in Tampere, southern Finland, said the evidence against them was too weak.

