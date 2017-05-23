Finnish court clears two Iraqi men of...

Finnish court clears two Iraqi men of mass killing charge

HELSINKI: A Finnish court dismissed all charges on Wednesday against two Iraqi men who had been suspected of taking part in an Islamic State massacre of Iraqi soldiers north of Baghdad in 2014. The men, both 24 years old, entered Finland in 2015 and were arrested soon afterwards on suspicion of shooting 11 unarmed prisoners.

