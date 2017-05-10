Finland's foreign policy includes ado...

Finland's foreign policy includes adorable Arctic emojis

In perhaps its most adorable incarnation of soft power since a Finnish author and illustrator invented the hippo-like Moomins , the country that gave the world Angry Birds has released a set of Arctic-themed emojis to complement its pending chairmanship of the Arctic Council. The council is the main forum for international cooperation among the eight Arctic nations and other stakeholders with interests in the region.

