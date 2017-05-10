Finland's foreign policy includes adorable Arctic emojis
In perhaps its most adorable incarnation of soft power since a Finnish author and illustrator invented the hippo-like Moomins , the country that gave the world Angry Birds has released a set of Arctic-themed emojis to complement its pending chairmanship of the Arctic Council. The council is the main forum for international cooperation among the eight Arctic nations and other stakeholders with interests in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Power plants could cut a third of their emissio...
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC