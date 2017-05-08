Finland's first 5G development environment opens to businesses
Finland's first 5G test network 5GTN expands in Oulu. 5G development environment of VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, the University of Oulu and the Centria Polytechnic will be used especially for vertical business use.
