Finland analyses responses in Hornet replacement effort

Finland is continuing to analyse responses to a request for information it issued last year as part of the HX programme to replace its air force's fleet of Boeing F/A-18C/D Hornets. It anticipates beginning the formal selection process in early 2018, when it will send a request for quotation to five manufacturers.

